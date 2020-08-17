The search is underway for two boaters who went missing in the Detroit River Sunday evening.
It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at an area in the river south of Stoney Island.
The preliminary investigation indicates 14 passengers, nine adults and five children, were onboard when the vessel rolled and the passengers were ejected, the Grosse Ile Police Department said.
A boater from Ontario witnessed the incident and was able to provide assistance to most of the passengers.
A search is underway for two adults who are still missing.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, the Downriver Dive Team, and Wayne County Sheriff Marine Division searched for the missing boaters until darkness made efforts unsafe, police said.
The missing boaters have been identified as 52-year-old Robert Timothy Chiles, or Grosse Ile, and 66-year-old Father Stephen Joseph Rooney, of Trenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.