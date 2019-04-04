A man was hit and killed while cross a Mid-Michigan street, now investigators are looking for the driver.
The Flint Police Department was called to E. Hamilton Avenue, at Martin Luther King Avenue, at around 7 p.m. on April 3.
Officers said Archie Lee McClain was walking northbound, crossing E. Hamilton outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
After hitting McClain, investigators said the vehicle took off.
McClain was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The vehicle is described as a newer white Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, with front-end damage.
If you have any information, call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at 810-237-6899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.