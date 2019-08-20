Police in suburban Detroit are searching for the remains of missing girls, more than a year after a similar excavation.
Heavy machines are in Macomb County's Macomb Township, about 30 miles northeast of Detroit. The excavation began Monday in a wooded area near the Clinton River. No remains were found during a search in 2018.
The sheriff's office says it's "hoping to bring justice to victims and closure to their families." It didn't say what prompted a second search. Investigators last year said they're trying to solve the cases of seven girls who disappeared years ago.
Cindy Zarzycki's remains were found in the area in 2008. Arthur Ream is serving a life sentence for her death and is considered a suspect in other cases. He denies wrongdoing.
