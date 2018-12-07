An all-volunteer search-and-rescue team employing dogs, horses, drones and all-terrain vehicles is carrying out a missing person drill in a rural, wooded area of southeastern Michigan.
The Lapeer County Mounted Search and Rescue will be executing a live test Saturday at Lion's Bear Lake Camp, near Lapeer and about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. Organizers say they will respond to a page for a simulated missing person and perform a search.
The roughly 20-member team has been working on land navigation, survival skills, wilderness first-aid, lost-person behavior and incident command. It was established earlier this year by the sheriff's department to provide mutual aid.
