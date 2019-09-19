Police are on the hunt for two masked men who robbed a Family Dollar store.
University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety reported that shortly after 8 a.m. on Sept. 19, two men wearing all black and ski masks went to the Family Dollar, located at 877 E. 5th Avenue in Flint, and demanded cash.
Police said a weapon was seen.
The suspects were last seen running from the scene,
If you have any information, call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.
