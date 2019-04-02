Michigan State Police are searching for several suspects who are considered armed and dangerous after allegedly breaking into a shed and sparking a chase with troopers.
MSP troopers from the Lakeview Post are currently searching the Belding area for Antonio Miguel LaBanca, 21, of Greenville, and Casey Lee Stapp, 19, of Greenville. Troopers said they are also looking for an unknown woman.
The search began after a morning incident in Montcalm County where the suspects were caught by a homeowner breaking into a shed. The homeowner said the suspects had a gun.
Troopers were called and started chasing the suspect’s vehicle. The chase lasted several miles and resulted in two damaged patrol vehicles, according to MSP. Only minor injuries were reported.
The suspect’s vehicle was abandoned in the City of Belding, according to MSP, and the suspect ran off on foot.
They are considered armed and dangerous, and if you see them, call 911.
