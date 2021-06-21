The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for Sende Li, 79 of Pontiac.
Her family last saw her Saturday morning. Li went to a nearby grocery store, but never came home.
Her family fears she may be suffering from dementia.
Li is described as Asian, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 123 lbs. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and white shoes.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4951 or call 911.
