The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for Sende Li, 79 of Pontiac.

Her family last saw her Saturday morning. Li went to a nearby grocery store, but never came home.

Her family fears she may be suffering from dementia.

Li is described as Asian, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 123 lbs. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and white shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4951 or call 911.

