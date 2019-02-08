Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who fell through ice in the Muskegon River in the northern Lower Peninsula.
The Osceola County sheriff says two more teens who fell through the ice are safe, but a third teen didn't get to shore Thursday. A small boat and sonar equipment were being used in the search Friday.
Sheriff Justin Halladay described the conditions as "very cold, windy and snowing."
The site is in Sylvan Township, 85 miles north of Grand Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.