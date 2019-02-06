Police are asking for help tracking down a man accused of beating someone in a Kroger parking lot.
Genesee Township Police were called to the Kroger store, located at 7188 N Saginaw Road, shortly after the incident that happened on Feb. 5. at 7 a.m.
Ron Lemmon, 63, said he was approached by the suspect and asked if he had a cigarette.
When Lemmon said no, he said the suspect started punching him, and slammed his head into a car.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s-30s with a thin build.
The victim is currently at home recovering.
No further information is available at this time.
