Sears in Saginaw Twp, located at 4900 Fashion Square Mall, will be closing its doors.
The Mid-Michigan location is one among 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores across the country that will close in late October.
The company said the Sears Auto Centers at store locations will close in late August.
Liquidation sales are expected to start around Aug. 15.
In Oct. 2018, Sears filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to close 142 unprofitable stores.
At the time, the Sears in Saginaw was not slated to close.
The company said it cannot rule out additional closures at this time.
The Sears in Portage is also slated to shut its doors in this round of closures.
For more on the overall closures, click here.
