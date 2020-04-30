The Flint City Buck’s 2020 season has been cancelled.
Thursday, the United Soccer League decided to cancel the entire 2020 season and playoffs for League Two due to COVID-19.
When it’s safe to do so, the Bucks could play exhibition games.
“The League is committed to providing support and resources to all clubs that are able to offer elite soccer to their communities this summer,” said Joel Nash, League Two Vice President. “We will continue to follow local and state health guidelines and only return to play when and where it is deemed safe to do so. We are grateful to have incredibly committed clubs and fans and thank them for their tremendous understanding and support during these challenging times.”
If the league does play exhibition games, they plan to broadcast them for fans to watch at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.