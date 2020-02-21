Roads across Michigan will have seasonal weight and speed restrictions, starting Monday, Feb. 24.
These restrictions will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday and remain in effect until further notice.
This will affect many roads here in Mid-Michigan. A complete list of which counties that will have weight restrictions is on the County Road Association of Michigan’s website.
These seasonal weight restrictions are sometimes called “frost laws” as roads can get quite fragile in the late winter.
Permanent cracks can occur on roads when trucks and heavy equipment travel on paved roads.
This also includes Gratiot, Genesee, Shiawassee, and Lapeer counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.