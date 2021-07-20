State police are encouraging drivers to buckle up after a study revealed a sharp decline in seat belt use in Michigan.
Michigan’s seat belt use dropped from 94.4 percent in 2019 to 92.6 percent in 2021, according to the results of a grant-funded study from Michigan State University. It marks the lowest seat belt compliance rate since 2004, Michigan State Police said.
“The seat belt use numbers are moving in the wrong direction, and it’s important to turn things around as quickly as possible,” said Michael Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Seat belts are the cornerstone of any effective traffic safety strategy. We must continually remind drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up, every trip, every time.”
The MSP Criminal Justice Information Center reported a few weeks ago that traffic deaths in the state peaked above 1,000 for the first time in three years. In 2020, there were 1,083 fatalities, a 10 percent increase from 2019 which accounted for 985 fatalities, and the most since 2007 which had 1,084 fatalities.
State police say preliminary statistics for early 2021 show the pace of fatalities is accelerating. OHSP is funding a statewide campaign to enforce seat belt and impaired driving laws to help bring down the fatalities.
What would most effectively curtail this is (and maybe it already exists to a limited degree) is allowing insurance companies to outright deny any medical claims for someone injured while mot wearing a seat belt. They can already do this with homes that burn down, if the smoke detector was not connected or removed they can deny your claim.
