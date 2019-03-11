Dakota W. Hines, a 23-year-old Sebewaing man was arrested Sunday in Huron County suspected of breaking into a coin laundry on Main Street.
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the laundromat and found the front window had been broken out.
A review of surveillance video showed the suspect entering the building around midnight and taking over $500 in coins.
Based on what they saw in the video, deputies and a Sebewaing Village Police Officer obtained a search warrant for Hines’ residence, which turned up not only the missing coins, but evidence of other unsolved crimes in both Huron and Tuscola Counties.
Hines was arraigned Monday in on felony breaking and entering charges and is lodged in Huron County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
Deputies and police will be working together to investigate whether Hines played a role in any other unsolved crimes.
