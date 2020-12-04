A Sebewaing man is facing his 13th operating while intoxicated charge after an incident Thursday night.
Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of Liken and Berger Road in Tuscola County's Akron Township about 9:20 pm. on Dec. 3 for reports of a vehicle in a ditch.
Upon arrival, troopers discovered the vehicle was not occupied.
Police went to the residence of the vehicle owner, 53-year-old Robert Elias, of Sebewaing.
Elias was then arrested for operating while intoxicated and taken into custody.
Elias became combative while being transported to the jail, police said, adding he broke out the windshield of the patrol vehicle and assaulting the trooper while kicking the windshield and steering wheel.
The trooper was not injured in the incident.
Elias was lodged in the Tuscola County Jail. He was arraigned Friday, Dec. 4 on charges of resisting and obstructing, OWI - 13th offense, felonious assault on a law enforcement officer, and malicious destruction of police property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.