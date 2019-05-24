A man from Sebewaing Township was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
Authorities began the investigation after an alleged incident that happened on April 15.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said during the incident, a neighbor of the suspect called central dispatch about a man standing outside their door who kept ringing their doorbell and was wearing nothing but sox.
Thomas W. Nimtz, a 58-year-old man from Sebewaing Township, was booked in the Huron County Jail on Friday, May 24 and charged with aggravated indecent exposure.
He is now out on bond. No word yet on when he’ll appear in court.
