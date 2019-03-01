Former Central Michigan University Student Government Association President has been accused of sexual assault for a second time.
Charges were filed on March 1 against Ian Elliott in Isabella County District Court, according to officials.
Elliott has already been bound over for trial on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.
The charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct was made against Elliott as he awaits trial on similar charges.
Officials said the victim in this latest case testified as a witness to similar acts in the preliminary exam of Elliott’s first case.
The Office of Attorney General Dana Nessel found sufficient evidence to charge Elliott in the second case.
Officials said Elliott was given a $30,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned Monday, March 4.
