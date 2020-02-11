One lucky person will be showing off a new set of pearly whites thanks to a dental office in Saginaw.
The “Second Chance” program is offered by the Greater Oral Surgeons and Dental Implant Center and gives a life-changing $50,000 smile makeover for free.
The recipient, Timothy Smith from Beaverton, was chosen out of more than 650 applicants.
“When I was younger, I had a four-wheeler accident and I broke a couple teeth. I was probably like 12 or 13-years-old and they just deteriorated worse and worse. I’m 31 now,” Smith told TV5 in November 2019 when he was picked.
His procedure starts on Tuesday morning, Feb. 11.
