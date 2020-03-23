A second case of COVID-19 has been identified in Bay County.
An adult woman is the second in the county to test positive after an adult man tested positive more than a week ago, according to the Bay County Health Department.
Health department officials said they are contacting people close to the woman to determine their risk.
They’re urging everyone to adhere to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home order as well as continued hygiene standards of washing your hands, avoid touching your face and avoiding sick people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.