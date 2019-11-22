A second elk has been poached in Michigan in a week.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in Gaylord are asking for information regarding a bull elk poached this week in Montmorency County.
That’s the second elk to be illegally killed within days in northern Michigan.
Earlier this week, the DRN reported the poaching of another elk in Otsego County. Read more on that by clicking here.
A deer hunter contacted the DNR’s Reporting All Poaching hotline Tuesday to report he found the dead elk in Montmorency County.
It was found near Teets Trail, west of Voyer Lake Road. The elk’s antlers had five points on one side and three on the other.
Officials determined it had been killed by a single gunshot and that the hunter mistook the elk for a deer.
“The great news is that the information we received from the public earlier this week about a larger bull elk poached over the weekend helped us identify a suspect within 48 hours,” said Lt. James Gorno. “We strongly encourage people to come forward – either the hunter in this new case, to remedy the situation, or anyone who has information that can help us identify a suspect.”
Elk currently are not in season. The next hunt period for certain elk management units will run Dec. 14-22, followed by an additional hunt Jan. 15-19 only if that hunt is needed to help attain population management goals.
