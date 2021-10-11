One of three people charged in connection with two bodies found floating in the Flint River in 2018 has been sentenced.
Robert Lee Wheeler pleaded no contest and in turn, one of his first-degree homicide charges was amended to second-degree homicide, and his remaining charges were dismissed.
Wheeler was sentenced to a minimum of 23.5 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison with credit for three years and 92 days. He’s been ordered to pay $198 in fines and costs.
His original charges included two counts of first-degree homicide, tampering with evidence, and felony firearms.
In July 2018, two bodies were found floating under a door in the Flint River under the I-475 overpass in the city of Flint. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Rodney Harden Jr. and 19-year-old Tedmundo Meeks.
One of Wheeler’s co-defendants, Cheveyo Molina, was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 30 years after a plea deal with prosecutors. The other co-defendant, Melinda Kelley, will be back in court on Feb. 2 for a jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.