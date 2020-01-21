A second person has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of two Flint teens.
Valinda Brandon is being accused of obstructing the police investigation involving Jerry Turnbow, the man accused of causing the death of the two Flint teens.
Ashyrinta Clemons and her friend Tatiana Brown were walking along Saginaw and Carton Street on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, when a northbound driver hit them and took off.
Turnbow later turned himself in but was released three days later pending charges.
Turnbow was arraigned in November of 2019.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged Brandon with obstruction of justice.
At this time, the relationship between Turnbow and Brandon is unclear.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.