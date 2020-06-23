The Commission of Presidential Debates (CPD) announced the second presidential debate set at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is being moved.
The debate will still be on Oct. 15, but will now be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.
According to CPD, the university said it is not feasible to host the presidential debate as planned.
The first presidential debate will be on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame while the third presidential debate will be at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 22.
CPD said the University of Utah will host the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7.
