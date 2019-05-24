TV5 has learned another priest who served in the Mid-Michigan area was once accused of abuse and has since been defrocked.
He’s one of five Catholic priests recently charged by the Attorney General’s Office.
The Catholic Diocese of Lansing reports that Rev. Timothy Crowley, 69, who served at Holy Rosary in Flint, was removed from ministry following a 1993 allegation. At the time, Crowley was serving as pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Ann Arbor.
The Archdiocese of Anchorage later appointed Crowley as their chancellor, despite the Diocese of Lansing saying they warned the archdiocese of the allegations.
After the adoption by U.S. dioceses of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Vulnerable Adults in 2002, Crowley was removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Anchorage, according to the Catholic Diocese of Lansing.
It’s unclear what year(s) he served at Holy Rosary.
Charges for the other four are as follows:
• Vincent DeLorenzo was charged in Genesee County with three counts of CSC 1, and three counts of CSC 2. He served at St. Pius X parish in Flint from 1976 to 1983, St. Robert’s parish in Flushing from 1983 to 1988, and the Holy Redeemer parish in Burton from 1988 to 2002. More on DeLorenzo here.
• Neil Kalina, 63, Archdiocese of Detroit, was charged in Macomb County with one felony count of CSC 4, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring. Kalina, who was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township, was arrested Thursday in Littlerock, California.
• Patrick Casey, 55, Archdiocese of Detroit, was charged in Wayne County with one felony count of CSC 3, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Casey, who was a priest at St. Theodore of Canterbury Parish in Westland, was arrested Thursday in Oak Park, Michigan.
• Jacob Vellian, 84, Kalamazoo Diocese, was charged with two counts of Rape, a maximum sentence of life in prison. Vellian was a priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Benton Harbor, and now lives in Kerala, India.
