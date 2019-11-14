A burning desire among some millennials to retire early has ignited a financial trend known by the acronym "F.I.R.E."
It's a movement for financial security that is sparking a lifestyle dedicated to austerity.
"It's really just about saving as much of your income as possible in order to pursue your dreams," said John and Bethany Bush, of Rockford.
John and Bethany are on F.I.R.E. It's an acronym for Achieving Financial Independence and Retire Early.
John, 28, is a financial advisor. His wife Bethany, 26, works from home. They're managing to make it on about half their combined $85,000 annual income.
"It's more about the financial independence really. It's about finding what really makes you happy in life. For most people, it doesn't mean retirement necessarily in a traditional sense at all, it's really pursuing what you want to do, maybe a second career of some type, something you're really passionate about," John said.
The Bushes are part of what's called the "lean" F.I.R.E. crowd - living on very little, and planning for paying off their mortgage in five years and reaching financial independence in seven.
The couple buys food on sale, hand-me-down clothes for the kids, and finds free toys on Craigslist and Facebook. They put off non-essential home repairs, and have a 529 College Savings Plan for the children.
"I don't have an issue with pride buying used stuff, in fact I gloat about it." Bethany said.
But not everyone can catch F.I.R.E. financially. Most workers don't earn enough to save 50 percent to 70 percent of their income. Others don't want a strict financial diet including: tracking every dollar, slashing major expenses, saving at least half, eliminating debt, and building an emergency cash fund through tax-friendly accounts.
The benefits include very early retirement and financial independence. The hard part is living an austere life, possibly sacrificing social security by not paying enough into the system, and having health coverage without an employer or Medicare.
But the Bushes say taking control of their future makes it worth the risk.
"It's about finding what's really important to you and making some sacrifices along the way to achieve those," John said.
