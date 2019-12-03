The spirit of giving has arrived in Mid-Michigan.
"It feels good, it makes you know that there's good people out there," Melissa Halladay said.
An anonymous donor paid off peoples' layaway items at the Midland Walmart Monday morning.
"At first I didn't believe it," Halladay said. “I got a text from Walmart layaway saying someone had paid my layaway and I only owed a penny."
Halladay's gifts, all paid for. Frozen dolls and a tablet, gifts for her 3-year-old daughter who also has a birthday in December.
Her payment would've been nearly $230 dollars.
"I was in shock, I didn't know how to feel,” she said. “Then I cried a little bit and then I went and picked up my items."
Walmart confirmed with us. The mystery donor paid off around $3,000 in layaway items, focusing on gifts for children.
The gesture is one that Halladay won't soon forget.
"It helped us,” she said. “I was off work for a while for medical conditions, so we've been behind on bills and struggling a little bit. It was just great to get that phone call. it was something that really helped us."
We've reached out to Walmart to try to find the identity of the mystery donor, but they're keeping it anonymous. So, if you are the donor and watching, the people who you helped have a message.
"Thanks, god bless,” Halladay said. “In one way or another I will pay it back. It really helped our family and we're very very happy for it."
