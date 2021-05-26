Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel are denouncing two state Senate bills that would add more requirements for Michigan voters.
Senate Bills 303 and 304 would require Michiganders who arrive at their polling place without ID to vote with a provisional ballot. This would only be counted if the voter can later provide proof of ID to their local clerk.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, more than 99 percent of citizens who vote at their polling place present an ID. Those who don’t must identify themselves by signing an affidavit under the penalty of perjury, which is stored and maintained with other election records.
"Let’s be clear, Michigan’s elections are already among the most secure and accessible in the country. Our current ID laws work, and are part of a robust system to ensure that only eligible citizens are able to cast ballots in our elections,” Benson said. “There is absolutely no evidence that this legislation would build on those current security protocols to increase the integrity of the system. But there is considerable evidence that it would make it more difficult for eligible citizens to vote.”
Benson also expressed concern about Senate Bill 285 exposing voters to identity theft by suggesting they include a photocopy of their identification when mailing their absentee ballot request form.
"Even with the latest substitute, voters are asked to open themselves up for identity theft by mailing certain personal information to secure an absentee ballot. The bill is looking to solve a problem that doesn't exist and instead puts forth an obstacle that asks Michigan voters to make themselves vulnerable in order to vote," Nessel said. "My Department investigated multiple claims of voter fraud and even charged individuals with crimes for attempting to commit voter fraud during the 2020 election. Ultimately, we never found evidence of fraud that would have impacted its outcome.”
Secretary Benson added Senate Bill 289 would enable state lawmakers to withhold federal election grants and could jeopardize state funding necessary to carry out elections.
Senate Bill 284 would ban local election officials from accepting funds from third parties for election administration despite, as Benson stated, hundreds of Michigan jurisdictions have shown the need for funding in 2020 for basic functions like hiring election workers and purchasing equipment.
"The reality is that our elections are safe, secure, and accurate. And if anyone has lost faith in this, it’s only because of leaders who lied or allowed lies to spread and be repeated. But that doesn’t change the truth, nor current leaders’ responsibility to tell it,” Benson said. “It’s time we call these bills what they are. They are not an effort to combat voter fraud. They are an effort to reduce voter turnout.”
