Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced her offices are adding more appointments to serve Michiganders and prioritizing services for residents needing a disability placard.
“We were able to do this after discussions with our frontline workers who, concerned about the chatter here in Lansing to revert back to a broken ‘take a number and wait’ system, suggested ways they could work harder and faster to be able to handle more transactions efficiently and quickly,” Benson said. “It’s an extraordinary testament not just to their dedication to the department but their recognition that having residents schedule their visits ahead of time is a vastly superior way of doing business.”
The department said it is increasing appointments by 25 percent between now and the end of the fiscal year. It released half of the more than 350,000 new appointments on Monday. The rest will be split up as next-day appointments and released every weekday at 8 a.m. and noon until Sept. 30. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 888-SOS-MICH.
Residents will also be able to book appointments in person thanks to a pilot program that puts greeters at the department’s busiest offices. These greeters will help visitors who don’t have an appointment find staff that can serve them, or they will help the visitors schedule a return visit. The department said offices without dedicated greeters will have counter staff at the door between appointments.
Appointments for disability placards are no longer necessary at branch offices, but residents are still encouraged to schedule their visits.
Benson stated her department suffered from disinvestment and neglect by the state Legislature and previous secretaries of state who cut staff by 40 percent and closed 46 percent of offices as Michigan’s population grew by 10 percent and the number of vehicles increased by 25 percent.
The department has faced a backlog of appointments as expirations for licenses, vehicle plates, and among other things were extended to March 31 due to the pandemic. The department said this placed 13 months of demand on its system all at once.
Benson proposed passing bills that would give $25 million in COVID-19 relief funding for more staff and overtime. Benson said she is making improvements due to the lack of legislative support.
“I am truly grateful to the hard-working men and women who have given years, if not decades, of their lives to public service here at the Department of State,” Benson said. “Whether the legislative leaders are with us or not, the people of this department will not give up on our mission of continuing to find new ways to provide convenient and efficient service to all Michiganders. And neither will I.”
