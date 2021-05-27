Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified on the model of her offices before the state House Oversight Committee because of the large backlog of appointments.
“The House Committee will come back to order here,” Rep. Steven Johnson, the chair of the committee said. “It looks like Secretary Benson is here. I will point out; you are late for your appointment here. If this was at one of your office, you might have lost your chance.”
The secretary was placed in the hot seat by Michigan motorists, frustrated by navigating the backlogged system, particularly leading up to Memorial Day, and anxious boaters trying to transfer titles and get plates for newly purchased crafts to be in the water by the holiday weekend.
Benson said, touting the benefits of a recent technology upgrade, “It enables hundreds of thousands of drivers with enhanced licenses, for example, to renew them without a visit to our offices which is really important.”
People are also fed up with the late fees for registrations expiring before an appointment could be scheduled.
Benson said the late fees are mandated by law, unless the legislature changes it, they have to be charged.
“As the state emerges out of the pandemic, we expect to have fewer staff out sick on a daily basis, and fewer offices closed due to a COVID exposure,” Benson said.
Boat license renewals can be done online or at any self-service station across Michigan. Fifteen thousand new appointments are released online daily at 8 a.m. and noon. Half are next-day appointments, meaning every branch office has next-day appointments available.
If you don’t have internet, call 888-SOS-MICH and press two to get an appointment.
(0) comments
