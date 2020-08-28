Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security on Aug. 28.
Her testimony focused on how to protect America’s democracy and ensure that every vote counts this November, according to Benson.
During the testimony, Benson discussed the statewide primary on Aug. 4 that shattered the previous record for total absentee ballots cast.
“Between a global pandemic and what seems near constant and escalating rhetoric and misinformation, 2020 has brought historic pressures on our elections systems,” said Secretary Benson. “In Michigan our statewide primary has served as a blueprint for running safe, secure, accessible elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also highlighting critical needs that, if addressed, can put every state on a path towards successful November elections.”
Benson also spoke for the need for partnership and additional support from state and federal officials to replicate what she says was a successful August election in November.
She also called on the federal government to fully fund the postal service and provide another round of funding to states to shore up election preparations.
“Democracy is a team sport, and if we work together we can succeed in holding elections this fall that are secure, on schedule, and an accurate reflection of the will of the people.” said Secretary Benson. “It’s possible, it’s doable, and our voters should demand no less from their government.”
