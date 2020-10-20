Judith Ramberger stopped into the Grand Blanc Township clerk’s office to cast her vote on Tuesday.
“I just thought it was the best way to still be an absentee voter and also making sure that my ballot is recorded correctly,” Ramberger told TV5.
She says it’s the only way she felt good about where her ballot ends up.
This is also what the Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, is recommending. She says that if you vote absentee, turn it in, in person.
“The post office service is not good. Checks that have been mailed to me never got to me. I didn’t trust the post office,” Ramberger said.
Dave Vanitvelt doesn’t have any issues with the post office, but he turned in his ballot Tuesday for convenience. He says doing so was simple. “Pretty easy, easy to do it. Just drop it off.”
Benson says voters should not risk possible postal delays this close to the election deadline.
“If you have your ballot, but have not yet returned it, your options are really limited to your local drop box or your local clerk’s office. And you can always change your mind and bring your ballot to a polling place on election day. And get a in-person voter right there. So, you still have options of course. But we want to avoid using the mail if you can,” Benson said.
Benson also noted that voting at polling places on election day will be safe and secure. Her administration has distributed personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, face shields, and hand sanitizer.
Ramberger says a lot has changed since she voted last year. “Last year I would have trusted the post office.”
