Some Michigan voters are getting robocalls about voting by mail.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is working to stop what she calls efforts to prey on “fear and mistrust of the criminal justice system and twists it into a fabricated threat in order to discourage people from voting."
Benson said the robocall, going to mostly Detroit residents, uses racially-charged stereotypes and false information to try and keep people from voting by mail.
The robocall says:
“This is [inaudible] 1699, a civil rights organization founded by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wool. Mail-in voting sounds great. But did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants, and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debt? The CDC is even pushing to give preference for mail in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines. Don’t be [inaudible] into giving your private information to the man. Stay safe, and beware of vote by mail.”
In a statement on social media, Benson said, “Attorney General @dananessel and I will use every tool at our disposal to dispel this & other false rhetoric & seek justice on behalf of every voter who was targeted & harmed by this vicious attempt at voter suppression. Please report similar false info to elections@michigan.gov.”
“This is an unfortunate but perfect example of just how low people will go to undermine this election,” Nessel said. “This robocall is fraught with scare tactics designed to intimidate Black voters – and we are already working hard to find the bad actors behind this effort. We are grateful to WWJ radio and reporter Sandra McNeill for bringing this to our attention and helping us with our efforts, and we are especially grateful to the person who received the call and alerted WWJ. The minute we heard about it we pulled in our robocall team and they are alerting our counterparts across the country.”
