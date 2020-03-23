Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be closed as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
Effective Tuesday, March 23, all branches will be closed.
“I fully support Gov. Whitmer and the leadership she is demonstrating by issuing a stay-at-home order,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I have been communicating with her for some time on this issue and know this is necessary to protect health of our employees and the public.”
The order states that all non-critical-infrastructure workers stay home.
Benson said the Department of State is temporarily unable to provide in-person transactions and renewals by mail.
Many services will remain available online at Michigan.gov/SOS, although there may be some delays in processing.
According to Benson, late fees will be waived for expirations that have occurred since the department first shifted branch operations on March 16. She said Michigan State Police have been notified of our limited operations and asked to notify local law enforcement agencies.
Benson said the Department will continue to provide election-related services not offered in branch offices, and at www.michigan.gov/vote.
