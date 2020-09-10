The Secretary of State announced on Sept. 19 that special appointments and extended hours specifically for Michigan residents to renew their driver’s licenses or state ID cards has been expanded to include licenses and IDs expiring in October.
Originally, the appointments and extended hours were only for IDs that expired between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30.
Customers can make appointments between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through Sept. 30 for these matters by calling 888-767-6424.
“As we mark the midpoint of these special appointments and extended hours to help meet customer needs during the pandemic, we’re happy to be able expand them to serve customers whose licenses and IDs expire between Oct.1 and 31, 2020,” Benson said. “We also want to remind Michigan residents of the important Sept. 30 deadline to renew licenses, IDs and vehicle registrations that previously had their expiration dates extended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.