We are three weeks out from the November election, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says nearly 1 million citizens have already returned absentee ballots, and more than 2.8 million have requested them.
“Michigan citizens can be confident that all valid absentee ballots will be counted,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We are on pace to see more than 3 million absentee ballots cast, each of which will be verified to ensure the signature on the outside envelope matches the voter’s signature on file, and then securely counted on Election Day.”
Voters are also reminded they can check the status of their application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by calling their local city of township election clerk.
