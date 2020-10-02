Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced branch officers will be offering priority driver’s license and state ID appointments.
This will start on Monday, Oct. 5, and continue until Monday, Nov. 2.
The priority appointments, which will be available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, are for residents who need to get a first-time license or IDs, replace a license or ID because they lost one, or correct a license or ID.
Appointments can be made online at Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).
“These appointments will ensure customers get the new or replacement driver’s license or state ID they may need as soon as possible,” Benson said. “Prioritizing these appointments is another way we are ensuring continued service to Michigan residents during this pandemic.”
Michiganders can also complete these first-time, replacement, correction, and other limited types of transactions using the next-day and advance appointment categories available through the online appointment system.
Residents must make a separate appointment to make sure enough there’s enough time for service.
Duplicate appointments will be canceled.
