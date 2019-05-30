Appointments for license renewals and vehicle registrations are currently offered at 43 Michigan Secretary of State offices, but department head Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday plans to expand that service statewide.
“No one in Michigan should wait more than 30 minutes to renew their license, register their vehicle or register to vote,” said Benson. “With our statewide expansion of appointments, every Michigan resident will have the option to make an appointment at their local branch office and get in and out of a branch office in less than 30 minutes.”
In mid-June the option to make an appointment for service at the remaining 88 branches will be phased in.
“This important change will ensure we are able to serve more residents effectively and efficiently throughout the state,” said Benson who visited all 131 branch offices since the beginning of the year.
The expansion is the first of many steps Benson has planned to modernize the Department of State.
Benson said residents can schedule appointments at their convenience while the service is expanded by clicking here.
