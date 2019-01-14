Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the North American International Show in Detroit will include a temporary branch available for all visitors.
“As a part of our commitment to providing you with services quickly, we are pleased to have the Secretary of State Mobile Office on location at Cobo Center throughout the entire public auto show,” Benson said. “Come by our booth and cruise through getting your business done on location.”
The world-class North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center features the Charity Preview on Friday, Jan. 18.
The public show begins Saturday, Jan. 19, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 27.
The mobile office will be on the concourse near the Hall B entrance.
Office hours will be from 6-9 p.m. during the charity preview, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and noon to 6 p.m. weekdays.
On Sunday, Jan. 27, the office will close at 7 p.m.
Since the office is on the concourse, visitors do not need a ticket to the show to visit the SOS booth.
In addition to completing transactions, visitors to the SOS booth also can learn more about REAL ID, Benson’s 30-minute guarantee for branch offices, and registering and voting.
