Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Aug. 20 that branch offices will offer special appointments and extended hours for Michigan residents to renew their driver’s licenses or state ID cards that expire between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 of this year.
Customers can make these appointments between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. This will run Aug. 24 through Sept. 30.
Appointments can be made beginning now.
Appointments can only be made if the ID card or driver’s license needs to be renewed in person.
“These special appointments are another tool helping us to ensure continued service to Michigan residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Benson said. “Since June 1, when our branches reopened for appointments, we’ve completed more than 3 million transactions at branches, online, through self-service stations and by mail to serve the people of Michigan.”
The appointments can be used for any other type of transaction.
The state had previously extended the renewal date to Sept. 30 for driver’s licenses, IDs and vehicle registrations expiring after March 1.
To make an appointment, visit here or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.