Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, urged Congress to give the state more funding to hold August and November elections during the pandemic.
She testified remotely to a House Judiciary subcommittee that while Michigan received $11.2 million for elections from a federal relief bill, it is “not enough to fill the $40 million gap that these new challenges create for our state."
Benson's appearance came a day after Whitmer spoke to another House panel.
