A section of Dort Highway has re-opened following a crash.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported that both northbound and southbound M-54 (Dort Highway) at Stewart Ave in Genesee County was closed due to a crash.
Multiple accidents were being reported in Genesee County due to slick road conditions.
