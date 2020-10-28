Part of I-75 is being shutdown early on Oct. 29th for some scheduled work.
Michigan State Police said they will shut down I-75 at mile marker 239 (M-18) in Roscommon County at 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.
That will allow the International Transmission Company (ITC) to run a line across both north and southbound I-75 at Robinson Lake Road.
Traffic will be detoured south on M-18 to M-157, then onto M-55 east, back to I-75. The northbound traffic on I-75 will be shut down at mile marker 227, which is M-55 West. Traffic will be detoured west on M-55 to M-157, then north on M-18 back to I-75.
It’s anticipated the shutdown will take about one hour, at which time normal traffic can resume.
