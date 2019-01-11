Part of US-10 that was closed due to a car fire has re-opened.
Bay County Central Dispatch reported that part of US-10, near Bay City Road, was closed due to the fire.
It was first paged out as being on the westbound side, but TV5 crews report eastbound traffic was impacted.
No other information is available at this time.
