Holy Family Catholic School in Grand Blanc was in secure mode on Monday following a threat made on Twitter.
The secure mode has since been lifted.
The Grand Blanc Police Department saw a non-specific threat on Twitter and asked the school to go into secure mode while they investigated, school officials said.
The threat was not directed at the school, school officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.