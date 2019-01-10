A Mid-Michigan rehabilitation center is warning about an online security breach involving some patients' names, medical treatment, and Social Security numbers.
Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, located at 301 E. Genesee in Saginaw, said that an employee’s email account was hit by a phishing scheme between April 5, 2018 and April 7, 2018.
On Nov. 16, 2018, the center said they found the email account that was impacted “contained certain patients’ information, including full names, addresses, health insurance information, medical treatment information, medical diagnostic information and/or Social Security numbers.”
At this point, the center said it is not aware of any reports of identity fraud or improper use of the information; and letters have been mailed to patients whose information was impacted.
The center said the patients whose Social Security numbers were breached can enroll in a credit monitoring and identity theft restoration service, at no cost.
The center also said it has given the impacted people some best practices to follow.
Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center said it has taken steps to minimize this from happening again.
If you have any questions, a toll-free response line has been set up at (844) 416-6280. You can call Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
