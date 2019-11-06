Sedan flipped, driver hospitalized after 3 vehicle chain reaction crash

Frankenmuth Police responded to a three-vehicle accident that flipped a sedan and sent a driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
First responders were sent to S. Gera, near the railroad crossing south of Bradley Road, on Wednesday Nov. 6 at 8:40 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found a black Ford Focus with heavy front end damage, a white sedan laying on its roof with heavy rear-end damage, and a silver four-door sedan with minor rear-end damage.
Investigators determined the Ford Focus did not stop for other vehicles that already stopped.
It rear-ended the white sedan causing a chain reaction, police said.
All of the occupants involved in the crash were able to leave their vehicles and spoke with responding officers.
Police said a 56-year-old man in the turned over white sedan was taken to Covenant Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The two other drivers sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the black Ford Focus was a 30-year-old man from Saginaw.
He was cited for failing to stop in assured clear distance and released at the scene.
Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
The roadway was closed for a brief time while responders cleared the scene.
The Frankenmuth Police Department was assisted by Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response, and Reinert and Bender Wrecker Service.
