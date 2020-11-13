In the early stages of COVID-19 rural counties were mistakenly thought to be at a lower risk for the virus to spread.
The smaller populations and larger land area created an illusion that they would be safe.
"We kept saying we're in good shape because we're rural," said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, president of Mid-Michigan Medical Center Central Region.
But now…
“Rural Michigan is getting hit the hardest. And it is spreading rapidly," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.
Counties like Clare and Huron are seeing an increase in cases. Clare county reporting a total of 432 cases today.
Steve hall, Central Michigan District Health Officer has a few ideas as to why and how?
"Rural areas we're seeing maybe not as much compliance in terms of masking and stuff like that,” Hall said. “The other issue you don't have control over what people do when they're outside of work or school. I think we're starting to see even small gatherings being the cause of a lot of spread."
With small populations, it doesn't take a significant spike, to have a large impact, especially on hospitals.
Hattem-Schiffman has already taken action in the Clare facility.
"We have enacted our bed search plans,” she said. “In all of our facilities because we are seeing more sick patients than we typically see in our facility. So, we have to go to search mode."
She explains enacting these plans signal that they are reaching the end of their resources.
"We have definitely had more in-patient demand, than that facility was built to do."
