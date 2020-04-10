Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced self-employed and other newly eligible workers can apply for unemployment starting Monday. The $600 federal payments are also set to begin.
Self-employed people, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for unemployment starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
Workers are already on state unemployment have already started getting the $600 weekly payments from the federal government under the CARES act.
Newly eligible workers who haven’t applied for benefits can start a new claim on the Michigan unemployment website.
Newly eligible workers who applied before and were denied benefits should logon to their account for the next steps in their claim. If you’ve already filed a claim, you shouldn’t file another claim.
All newly eligible workers will need to provide proof of income to receive the maximum amount they are entitled. This could include W-2s, 1099 tax forms, and pay stubs.
Workers with a last name starting with letters A through L should file Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays.
Last names starting with M through Z should file Sundays, Tuesdays or Thursdays.
Saturdays are open for anyone who couldn't filed during their allotted time.
