GENERIC: fire line

Photo By: WNEM

There were no injuries after a semi carrying lumber experienced a brake fire on Interstate 75.

State police tell TV5 the truck caught fire in the southbound lanes around the 145-mile marker. That’s in the Bridgeport Township area.

There was no damage to the trailer, police said.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.