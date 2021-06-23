There were no injuries after a semi carrying lumber experienced a brake fire on Interstate 75.
State police tell TV5 the truck caught fire in the southbound lanes around the 145-mile marker. That’s in the Bridgeport Township area.
There was no damage to the trailer, police said.
