On Wednesday morning two semi-trucks were damaged when they collided on M-33 and M-72 in Fairview.
Police reported one semi turned into the path of another at the intersection, causing a diesel fuel leak and a power outage that closed the road for several hours.
A 77-year-old male driver from Mio was reportedly headed southbound on M-33 and after stopping at the flashing light, turned into the path of an eastbound semi on M-72.
The driver of the other truck, a 37-year-old man from Lupton lost control and drove into the Fairview Food Market causing structural damage to the building.
The food market was closed, but the owner plans to re-open once damage is repaired.
Power was restored to the town of Fairview after nearly nine hours.
The 77-year-old was cited in the crash.
